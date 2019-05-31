HAMMOND — Students earning accolades from Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business were honored May 2 at the college’s annual academic convocation.
Dean Antoinette Phillips also recognized those students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and Southeastern’s own honor society, the Thirteen Club. Marketing instructor April Kemp recognized the college’s incoming and outgoing student ambassadors.
Area students recognized with awards include:
Livingston Parish: Jessica Robinson, of Walker, Distinguished Graduate in Management.
Tangipahoa Parish: Joris Etlin, of Hammond, Distinguished Graduate in Finance; and Sofia Olsson, of Hammond, Outstanding Academic Award in Economics.