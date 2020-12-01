Remember your health
Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is open until Dec. 15 for health care in 2021. A news release offers five facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov.
- Sign up by Dec. 15, whether you're returning or seeking coverage for the first time.
- Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, nine in 10 people qualified for financial help to make premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.
- Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan.
- COVID-19 continues to be a concern. Accidents happen, and people get sick. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.
- Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
GOP women's group meeting Wednesday
The next meeting of Livingston Parish Republican Women is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder will give an update on the legislative session. He was first elected to the body in 2011 to serve District 81, representing the citizens of Ascension, Livingston, St. James and St. John parishes. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas present or a monetary donation for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade. The group will recognize other local nonprofit organizations at this meeting.
Voting Saturday
The election is Dec. 5. Voters in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors and choose between Allen H. Borne Jr. (D) and Eric Skrmetta (R) for Public Service Commission District 1.
Paint party
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a Vintage Truck Door Hanger Paint Party and a Grrrinch Paint Party Door Hanger. Join instructor Shelly Frederick at the Arts Council building to paint a 20-inch tall wooden door hanger design. Supplies included. No experience needed. Cost is $35. Reserve soon as space is limited. Visit www.artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to sign up. Register by Dec. 2 for the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 session or register by Dec. 4 for the 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 session.
Help make Christmas bright for some
- Applications and donations for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade will be accepted beginning at the end of November. Visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/ for specifics.
- Fire District 4 announced its Santa ride route for Saturday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 6. The Mighty Moms will be following the fire truck to collect nonperishable food items to pass on to those in need. Visit Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 on Facebook to see the route. Look online for similar activities from other fire districts in the parish.
Main Street cancels Holiday Chef's Evening
Due to the governor’s recent extension of his coronavirus restrictions, the members of the Denham Springs Main Street association have canceled the Holiday Chef’s Evening this year.
The group is already making plans to come back bigger and better on Dec. 2, 2021, including a celebration of the 20th year of the Chef's Evening.
Main Street thanked the community, local restaurants, the Antiques Village merchants and the City of Denham Springs for their continued support. The downtown area is being decorated for Christmas, and the merchants remain open.
More Christmas cancellations
In order to comply with the governor's current order on coronavirus restrictions, there will not be Santa in the Park Christmas festivities or a Christmas parade in Walker this year.
Also, the French Settlement, Albany and Denham Springs Christmas parades have been canceled.