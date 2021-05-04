HAMMOND — Goal-setting can be a helpful strategy for diabetes management and self-care when it comes to nutrition, exercise, sticking to your medication regime, health checks and more.
Join North Oaks Community Health educator and health coach Grace Stiegler to learn how to break down big diabetes goals into smaller, more achievable tasks during a free group meeting sponsored by North Oaks Diabetes Education at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Whether you have a plan or aren’t sure where to start, Stiegler can help you identify where you are in the change process and help you identify a path forward that sets you up for success.
The meeting will be at North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive, Hammond, in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana's COVID-19 safety measures. Participant masking and temperature checks will be required, and seating will be spaced out for appropriate social distancing. Provider referrals are not necessary; however, seating is limited, and registration is required. Reserve a space by calling (985) 243-9106.
North Oaks Diabetes Education offers group meetings on a monthly basis to discuss insights on health topics to help participants live their healthiest lives. The meetings are open to those with diabetes, their families and friends.
For information about upcoming meetings, call the North Oaks Education Department at (985) 243-9106 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.northoaks.org/diabetes.