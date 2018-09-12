Celebrating Woodland Park Magent School's third- through sixth-grade Wildcats of the Month for August are, from left, bottom row, Johnny Jones, Caiwon Webber, Jariel Spurlock, Avani McAllister, Fredrinae Dupree and Johntayvis Chappell; middle row, Avery Hampton, Knowledge Armstrong, Gabrielle Witchers, Lyric Matthews, Suri Stewart and Azayla Brooks; and top row, Jennifer Wheat, assistant principal; Jamie Mixon, lead teacher; Betty Robinson, school board member; Sandra Robinson, employee of the month; Kevin Spurlock, employee of the month; and Reginald Elzy, principal.