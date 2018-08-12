A Slidell motorcyclist was killed and four other people were injured after a four-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Amite, Louisiana State Police said.
Earl H. Jones Jr., 57, died in the crash, which occurred around 2:25 p.m. on Interstate 55 northbound south of La. 16.
According to State Police, Jones and another motorcyclist, 60-year-old Ronald Cagler, of Picayune, Mississippi, were riding together on I-55 northbound in the left lane. Just ahead of the motorcyclists, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 43-year-old Amber Davis, of Mangham, was also driving in the left lane.
The two motorcyclists, traveling at a “higher rate of speed,” attempted to pass the Malibu but crashed into the rear of the vehicle, State Police said. Jones’ motorcycle went off the roadway, and he was ejected. Cagler’s motorcycle also went off the roadway, onto a grass median and then back onto the roadway where it began to flip, ejecting Cagler onto the roadway, State Police said.
After the collision, the Malibu drove into the right lane, where it crashed into a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by 70-year-old Thomas Morgan, of French Settlement. Both vehicles went off the roadway, where they came to rest.
Jones was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. He was wearing a helmet, State Police said.
Cagler, the other motorcyclist, was taken to an area hospital. He was cited for careless operation, State Police said. He was also wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Davis and her 13-year-old passenger also went to an area hospital for their injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts, State Police said.
Morgan, who was wearing a seat belt, was also taken to an area hospital for injuries.
Blood was obtained from all the drivers involved and will be sent to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.