BATON ROUGE — Pelican State Credit Union awarded a total of $3,300 for school supplies to 12 school teachers in each of its branch parishes during its annual Teacher Bulletin Board Contest, a press release said.
Pelican’s Teacher Bulletin Board Contest encouraged teachers to submit a photo of their bulletin board, classroom door or virtual learning background for a chance to win up to $350 for school supplies for their classrooms. Winners were determined based on how many reactions, or votes, each submission received on Pelican’s official Facebook page.
Each winning teacher received $250 for school supplies. The three highest vote-getters who received an additional $100 were Amanda Gann, North Live Oak Elementary; Nicole Sparks, Northeast Elementary; and Kasey Theriot, Saints Leo-Seton Catholic School.
Other 2020 Teacher Bulletin Board Contest winners from the region include: Darryl Alello, Copper Mill Elementary; Ashley Ferguson, East Feliciana High School; and Megan Morgan, Champ Cooper Elementary.
Entries are accepted each fall via Pelican’s website at pelicanstatecu.com. For details about next year’s contest, follow Pelican’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pelicanstatecreditunion.