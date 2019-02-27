The Walker and Denham Springs girls basketball teams met in arguably the two biggest games for either team during the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets prevailed, 54-38, in the championship game of the Livingston Parish tournament back in December; later, the Wildcats rallied for a 58-50 win at Denham to decide the District 4-5A championship.
The rubber match between the teams will have even more at stake.
Denham Springs and Walker meet one more time at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Class 5A semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Denham Springs advanced to the state tournament at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria by upsetting Ouachita in a 46-40 quarterfinal. Second-seeded Walker stayed alive with a 62-53 overtime victory over Natchitoches Central that required a Tiara Young-led rally late in regulation.
"I knew when the brackets came out, it was a possibility," Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said of a third meeting between the rivals. "I knew the possibility was there, but the realistic side of you knows how hard it is. Here we are. It's a crazy situation."
In his first season, Zito has the Yellow Jackets in the state tournament for the first time since 2016, when they finished as state runner-up.
On the Walker side, interim coach Hannah Jones has navigated the Wildcats past early off-court troubles (coach Korey Arnold was suspended by the LHSAA for one calendar year as part of punishment related to recruiting violations) and into their first state tournament since 2015.
For both teams, a star newcomer has emerged to play a key role.
Reigning 5A player of the year Young has matched every bit of the hype that followed her to Walker from Shreveport. The Evangel transfer, with over 4,000 career points, has sometimes carried the Wildcats late in games. She finished with 26 points against Natchitoches-Central — 18 after halftime.
The impact transfer for Denham is Southeastern Louisiana signee Alexius Horne, formerly of McKinley. Horne had 26 points in the grind-it-out win at Ouachita after exploding for 38 in a second-round victory against Northshore.
"When you think about the late rounds of the playoffs, you think of the best teams," Jones said. "It's a great feeling knowing Walker and Denham are two of the top teams. Two teams from Livingston Parish, and they're going to battle it out on the big stage."
The winner of Thursday's matchup will play the East Ascension-Captain Shreve winner Saturday at 8 p.m. in the state championship game.
Albany advances
The Albany girls basketball team joined Walker and Denham Springs in punching its ticket to the state tournament.
The third-seeded Hornets, who lost to district rival Loranger in the Class 3A semifinals last year, kept intact a dominant push to Alexandria by disposing of Caldwell Parish in a 70-36 quarterfinal win. Albany was set to play No. 2 seed Madison Prep in the semifinals Wednesday night.
Albany reached its second straight semifinals by rolling up 236 points in three convincing wins. The Hornets were hoping for one more shot at Loranger, which was scheduled to play Northwest on Wednesday in the other semifinal.
The 3A championship game precedes the 5A final at 6 p.m. Saturday in Alexandria.
Walker boys open repeat bid
The third-seeded Walker boys began defense of their 5A state title by crushing H.L. Bourgeois in a 92-53 home win Friday night.
Junior guard Jalen Cook exhibited his usual brilliance, scoring 31 points against the Braves in the playoff opener. Sophomore forward Brian Thomas followed with 22, eclipsing 1,000 career points in the process
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Slidell on Tuesday in hopes of reaching Friday's quarterfinals.
In other playoff action, Slidell defeated Live Oak and Denham Springs fell to East Ascension.
Doyle, seeded 16th in 2A, got by No 17 seed South Plaquemines to reach a second-round matchup with No 1 seed Rayville. In Class B, No 13 seed Holden advanced to face No 4 seed Weston by knocking off No 20 seed Lacassine in the opener.
Walker football lands Mahaffey
Chad Mahaffey compiled 102 victories and three Division II state championships during nine seasons as the University High coach.
In a bit of a coup, Walker football has nabbed Mahaffey as the man to lead its program.
Mahaffey, 40, will be the fifth head coach for Walker football in six seasons when he coaches his first game with the Wildcats.
Despite its lack of coaching stability in recent years, Walker has made huge strides in making the playoffs three straight seasons.
His final two seasons at U-High were Mahaffey's best.
Mahaffey was voted the Coach of the Year in 3A in 2017 after the Cubs completed a 13-0 run with their second state championship in four seasons. Another 13-0 season followed in 2018, with U-High featured in national rankings.
Wide receivers Cook and Thomas, both high-level college prospects, are among the returning talent Mahaffey inherits.