HAMMOND — The 50th graduating class members of the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology celebrated their accomplishments with a ceremony and reception June 27.
Graduates include Madeleine Duhon, of Lafayette; Brianna Foster, of Albany; Jennifer Gresse, of St. Rose; Joshua Maggio, of Kentwood; Meghan Matherne, of Slidell; Taylor Miley, of Denham Springs; Ashley Perrault, of New Roads; London Raborn, of Walker; Kristin Smith, of Springfield; Stuart Tournillon, of Ponchatoula; and Meggy Worth, of Hammond.
Commencement was held in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center, in the North Oaks Diagnostic Center.
North Oaks Health System’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff Jarreau presided over the ceremony that concluded two years of study for the students involving 2,000 clinical hours and more than 1,200 classroom hours and 400 exams and quizzes.
Sandy Miller, daughter of Dr. Red Stuart, spoke to the school’s 50-year history. Stuart was North Oaks’ first and only radiologist for many years and is considered the founding father of North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology.
In the early 1960s, Stuart was finding it challenging to recruit radiologic technologists to work on the north shore. Miller said, her father approached the hospital administrator at the time, Sister Mary Aloysius, with the idea of starting a school to address the shortage. She agreed, provided that necessary applications were secured through the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology and that Stuart hold himself personally responsible for all costs associated with the school, which he did for many years until the school found solid footing.
Over the course of its 50-year history, Miller recounted how the school has evolved in tandem with the field of radiology by comparing and contrasting the environment in which the first and current graduating classes trained.
In 1969, the first graduating class of three students trained in a 60-bed hospital in one modality: X-rays. Films were developed by hand and dried on clips.
This year’s graduating class of 11 trained in a health system with 330 beds and eight diagnostic modalities: X-ray, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, mammography, interventional radiology, CT, MRI and PET. Images are digital and are viewed and shared via electronic health record technology.
The commencement address was delivered by Miller’s husband, Dr. J.P. Miller, who is a radiologist with North Oaks Imaging Associates.