Woodland Park Magnet School moves trunk-or-treat event in out of the rain
Staff report
Advocate Staff
Nov 6, 2019 - 2:00 pm
1 min to read

Taylen Russell and Tylen Russell are suited up to keep order among the trick-or-treaters at Woodland Park Magnet School in Hammond. PROVIDED PHOTO

Kyle Huszar, left, and Reginald Elzy bring the special sauce to Halloween at Woodland Park Magnet School in Hammond. PROVIDED PHOTO

Caleb Launeau, Ja'Lanie Long and Marc Merritt trick-or-treat at Woodland Park Magnet School in Hammond. PROVIDED PHOTO

Rainy weather pushed the Halloween trunk-or-treat event inside at Woodland Park Magnet School in Hammond.

Tags
Woodland Park Magnet School
Halloween
Trick Or Treat