Join the free Lunch and Learn on carbohydrate counting from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Hammond Recreation Center, 601 West Coleman Ave., in Hammond.
The presentation will teach how to count carbohydrates, which foods have carbohydrates, serving sizes, and how to use the nutritional facts label as a guide. A light food tasting will be sponsored by the Hammond Recreation Center.
Human bodies need carbohydrates on a daily basis and knowing how to count carbohydrates is important to health because it is contained in foods and beverages, according to a news release.
Registration is required online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-counting-carbs-learn-why-counting-carbohydrates-is-important-tickets-69476767883.
Contact Keisha Fletcher, area nutrition agent, at (985) 748-9381 or kfletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu for special accommodations or questions.