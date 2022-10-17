The ties of athletics know few boundaries.
Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The class will be Walker’s fifth set of inductees. The ceremonial banquet will be held Thursday at the school’s cafeteria, and will also recognize the 1977 girls basketball team, winners of the state Class 2A championship that year.
Morgan, 88, is being honored as a coach and an administrator. In 1959, he was on hand to help restart the football program after a 25-year dormant period. As coach of the Wildcats, he initially had few players, no assistants and no playing field, but he helped lay the foundation for future athletes.
By the time he retired in 1985, he had been instrumental in the construction of two stadiums, including the one the Wildcats still use.
“I was completely surprised when I found out about this,” Morgan said when contacted last week. “All I want to say is, on behalf of my wife, Ann, and my family, thank you.”
Curtis coached the Lady Wildcats basketball team for four years in the mid '70s with immediate results. It was a run that included three district titles, two LHSAA Sweet 16 appearances and the 1977 2A state championship.
The 1977 Lady Wildcats defeated Port Allen 33-25 in the championship game and finished with a record of 27-8. The state title was Walker’s fifth overall, and 16 of 17 team members are expected to be at the induction banquet.
“This is an honor and it's certainly not because of me. It's because of the young ladies who played ball all four years for me,” said Curtis, whose numerous awards included being named the 1977 2A coach of the year. “It was a culmination of their hard work that got us, not me, this recognition. If it had not been for all of those ladies this would not have come about.”
Mallory was a multisport athlete competing in basketball, track and cross-country before graduating in 2005. A middle-distance runner, she won the class 4A 800-meter run at the 2003 LHSAA outdoor meet. She also posted top five finishes all three years she competed in state cross-country meets, once in Class 4A and twice in 5A.
It was in basketball that Mallory achieved the most success. Her numerous honors throughout her career included recognition as an all-state, academic all-state and all-metro performer.
After averaging 19.8 points and 9.8 rebounds as a Walker senior, she moved on to a stellar collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“Its such an honor to feel good about that time and to feel like you made a difference,” Mallory said. “Hopefully, I’ve inspired younger athletes to go after more. I just love that.”