It’s fall again and with that comes great weather for fishing and stocking channel catfish, a news release said.
As part of the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock its 17 community fishing sites with adult-sized channel catfish for Halloween weekend.
Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, and Zemurray Park Pond, 400 S. Oak St., Hammond, are two of the 17 parks.
Keep up with the program and stocking schedule by following it on Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish. Check out the interactive map, www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/get-out-and-fish-locations, to find a stocked site.
All anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. Through sales of fishing licenses, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.