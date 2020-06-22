Holy Ghost Catholic School kindergarten teachers visited each of their students as part of their kindergarten closing ceremony. On the day that they would have been in school performing for a host of friends and relatives, the students instead received their awards, diploma and a surprise visit to mark the day.
Holy Ghost Catholic School kindergarten teachers visit students at homes for graduation
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments