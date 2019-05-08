How the season would start for Doyle baseball was a concern given how many players were joining the team late after spending the winter in basketball.
To the surprise of coach Tim Beatty, the Tigers had little trouble transitioning.
Smooth sailing throughout the regular season put Doyle in prime position for a strong playoff run, and the Tigers have delivered by advancing to the state tournament for the first time in four years.
"I thought it was going to take three weeks for our guys to catch up," Beatty said, "but (the dual-sport players) got their timing back in the matter of a couple of games. That was the key in us getting it turned in the right direction. If you do well with the kind of schedule we play, you're going to be rewarded with a high seed in the playoffs."
The only Livingston Parish team still alive in the LHSAA playoffs, second-seeded Doyle was set to face No. 3 seed Welsh in a Class 2A semifinal on Wednesday night at McMurray Park in Sulphur.
District rival French Settlement, the No. 13 seed, had a chance to join Doyle but was knocked off by No. 5 seed Kinder in the quarterfinals.
No. 9 seed Maurepas fell to No. 1 seed Pitkin in the Class B quarterfinals.
The winner of the Doyle-Welsh matchup will face the Kinder-Loreauville winner in Saturday's championship game.
Doyle set the stage for its run to state by going 7-2 to win the District 10-2A title. The Tigers enter Sulphur having won 23 of their past 27 games.
A dynamic offense has led Doyle throughout the season.
But it was the pitching of the Tigers that ruled No. 7 seed Avoyelles Charter in the best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Andrew Yuratich pitched a complete-game 2-0 shutout in the opener. In Game 2, Brock Adams threw the first six innings in a 3-2 win before Hunter Mizell closed it out.
"Our pitching has been there all year, but our pitching has been able to relax a little bit because the offense has put up some numbers," Beatty said.
The Tigers can look back at a 10-inning thriller against Rosepine in Game 2 of the second-round series as their defining moment. A loss would have ended Doyle's season as the Tigers were beaten by Rosepine in Game 1.
After surviving Game 2, No. 3 starter Logan Turner led the way in a clinching 7-4 win that advanced Doyle to the quarterfinals.
Simms, Aime win pole vault titles
Live Oak's Clayton Simms and Maurepas' Kameron Aime won state championships in the pole vault at the outdoor state meet last weekend.
Simms survived a tight three-man race in 5A as the sophomore added to the Division I indoor state championship he won in the winter. Aime made it four straight state outdoor titles with a landslide win in Class B.
Simms finished with the same mark as Hammond High's Beau Domingue at 15 feet, 5.75 inches, but was awarded the championship because he had fewer misses. Third-place Elijah Odinet was right behind at 15-00.
It was a similarly heated competition among those three at the indoor meet with Simms taking first in that one as well.
"We knew going into it, it was going to be tight," Live Oak coach Brent Baker said. "They're all close."
Simms is the first Live Oak track and field athlete to win state at the outdoor meet since Ashley Davis won the shot put three times from 2013 to 2015.
Aime, a junior, won his second straight Class B title after winning the Class C pole vault in 2016 and 2017.
Aime has improved on his winning mark every year, this time jumping 15-6 to finish 6 inches shy of the classification record. His nearest competitor was Grace Christian's Marshall Elkins, who had a mark of 11-06.
Holden's John Sharp (boys discus) and Madelyn Aime of Maurepas (girls pole vault) secured second-place showings in other Class B action.
Walker High basketball camp set
Walker High will hold its annual basketball camp May 28-31 for boys and girls as young as entering the first grade and as old as entering the eighth.
The camp has a new venue this year — the new Walker High gym.
Cost for individual campers is $80 for those registered before May 20 and $95 at the door. Cost is $50 for each additional camper from the same household.
The camp focuses on individual and group instruction on basic skills of the game including defense, passing, shooting and ball-handling. Camp coaches include Walker boys coach Anthony Schiro, Walker girls coach Korey Arnold, Connor Locke, Shannon Lowe and current as well as former Walker players.
The Walker High boys advanced to their second straight Class 5A state championship game this year. The Walker girls lost in the state semifinals after winning the District 4-5A championship during the regular season.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Registration forms are available on Schiro's Facebook page.