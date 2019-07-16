DENHAM SPRINGS — Volunteers and staff who plan and oversee activities such as timely exhibits at the Old City Hall Museum are making final plans for two events scheduled for August.
On Aug. 10, at a time to be determined later, the public will be welcomed to a new exhibit, “Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town.” According to event planners, the exhibit will feature items that reflect the culture of Denham Springs and the talents of those who live in the area now or who have resided in the community in the past.
On Aug. 24, Denham Springs Main Street will host its "Denim & Diamonds in Denham Extravaganza." This event will be held at the Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fundraiser will feature celebrity waiters including many local officials at the evening’s banquet.
Work is already underway on the culture exhibit, which will include artwork such as oil and watercolor paintings, graphic drawings, fiber art including origami, needlework, embroidery, tatting and crochet, quilts, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood carvings, music and written works such as books, stories, diaries and poems.
“We are hoping to show items created and cherished by our townspeople," said Jenny Bauer, a volunteer with Main Street Denham Springs who is spearheading creation of the exhibit. “We want this exhibit to showcase the creations of the many talented residents who live in the area now or have lived here in the past. We think that local residents and visitors from other areas will appreciate this demonstration of the creativity of so many of our residents.”
Bauer said the team planning the exhibit has been collecting items for the exhibit over the past several weeks and will continue to accept items for display through the end of July.
Kathleen Dawkins, one of two employees who help maintain the museum and a curator of exhibits, said the “Local Culture” display is the latest effort pursued by the Main Street volunteers to bring “something special” to the city. “We enjoy welcoming visitors to our museum. This beautiful building was built in 1939 by Works Progress Administration crews during the Great Depression. … It even has a basement that is still accessible,” she said, adding, “Those Yankees who planned this building didn’t know that you don’t build basements in the Deep South.”
She said that since the Old City Hall was converted into a museum in the early 1970s, the venue has attracted a constant stream of visitors. “We are open six days a week, every day but Monday, and we enjoy welcoming visitors. We always have something for our visitors to see and learn. We have clean restrooms, and we offer our guests a place to briefly rest. We even give them a cold bottle of water,” she said.
Dawkins noted that the museum does not charge admission fees and does not sell any products. “We are here strictly to serve the community and to maintain a place to preserve and showcase local history. We are making a story of the history of Denham Springs and the area, and it is well that we do so. We have a very interesting history, and we have many smart, talented, interesting people who have make our community what it is today,” she said.
Bauer said the latest exhibit follows on the heels of other successful exhibits at the museum in recent memory. Last year, the museum hosted the Waterways exhibit, which was accomplished in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution. Bauer said more than 1,000 visitors viewed that exhibit. The current museum exhibit highlights the history of Girl Scouts in the area. That exhibit will come down to make way for the “Local Culture” exhibit.
The “Local Culture” exhibit will help to fulfill the mission of the Old City Hall Museum, which is to preserve and promote the history of the area, Bauer said.
“This exhibit, which will be up through Jan. 15, will place emphasis primarily on cultural items from Denham Springs but also from the wider area of Livingston Parish,” she said. “We have some interesting things to show that demonstrate just how talented many of our residents, both past and present, are. We are especially anxious to show handmade items and artifacts that emphasize the creativity on the part of our citizens.”
For example, Bauer said the museum had only recently received papers and artwork created by the late Lionel Cabel, a local resident who owned a sign business and was also an accomplished artist and writer.
“He was a very interesting man. … He wrote two books, collected artifacts, especially arrowheads, and he made some beautiful paintings, which we have. His daughter donated his papers to the museum, and they are an interesting and valuable contribution to our collection,” she said.
Turning to the “Denim & Diamonds” extravaganza, Bauer said the event is a major fundraiser for the museum. She explained that the museum does not receive funds from governmental sources and must rely on fundraisers and donations from the community. “This will be a big night for us, and it is our way of helping to raise funds to maintain the museum,” she said.
Bauer said the “Denim & Diamonds” theme refers to the dress for the event. Both men and women are encouraged to dress casually in their jeans but to “jazz it up with diamonds or other ‘bling.’ The more glittery the better,” Bauer said. She added that cocktail wear is acceptable. Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and WAFB-TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton will co-host the event. She said that at least one surprise waiter will be serving the guests.
Tickets for the extravaganza are $75 per person and can be obtained at the Old City Hall or at the Main Street’s website. “Donations are also appreciated from anyone who cannot attend,” Bauer said.
She pointed out that Main Street is a self-sustaining, nonprofit, all-volunteer group of locals who help promote and preserve the historic downtown area of Denham Springs. Sponsorship levels are available for the event. Those interested in financially assisting Main Street Denham Springs are asked to contact Pat Genre, the group’s chairperson.
“Anyone interested in tickets to the extravaganza, making a donation or volunteering to work with Denham Springs Main Street can learn more by calling (225) 667-7512 or visiting the Main Street website,” Bauer said.