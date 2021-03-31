On March 5, members of the Sunshine Ladies delivered 100 Raise-A-Reader packets to North Oaks Medical Center's maternity ward.
These packets contain both baby items and a new book for parents to read to their baby. The packets are then given by the hospital to new parents to help their child develop a love of reading at a young age. Linda Jo Kincaid accepted the donations on behalf of the hospital.
The Sunshine Ladies also donated items for the children's unit. These included 154 pairs of new socks in bright colors and patterns for the patients. Sunshine Ladies call these crazy socks, and collect them all year to donate to the hospital. Members also sew and donate brightly colored pillowcases for the children's unit, and provide teddy bears and coloring books and crayons.
Also, member Anita Murray sewed a new item: eight special pillowcases for the hospital's new Flexmort Cuddle Cot. This cot allows parents who have lost a baby to spend time with their child and helps with the grieving process.
This was a step for the Sunshine Ladies to resume some projects. People interested in the group can email marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit www.tangivfc.com.