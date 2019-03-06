It is a different Walker High School boys basketball team with many different faces and a largely different recipe for success.
But the Wildcats find themselves in much the same position as a year ago when they exploded into the state semifinals on the strength of three lopsided playoff wins and rode that momentum to their first state championship.
Third seed Walker makes its return to the state tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles when it faces No. 2 seed Ouachita in a Class 5A semifinal set for 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game plays the Bonnabel-Thibodaux winner in Saturday night's championship game.
Walker had not made the semifinals since 1962 before punching through last season.
"We have set a standard for ourselves, and we want to stay there," Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. "That's what we told the guys going into the season. We want to be a team where you have a chance to make a run year in and year out."
A group of seven seniors and a deep, balanced scoring attack led the Wildcats last year, while this year's team relies much more on two star players — Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas — for most of its offensive production.
Thomas had a huge night in the quarterfinals against Landry-Walker, the team Walker beat in last year's thrilling 5A final, as he scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in the 66-52 win. Cook finished with 19 points. The junior struggled from the field but helped turn away the Charging Bucs late with his marksmanship from the foul line.
An alley-oop pass from Cook to the leaping Thomas with about 20 seconds to play put an exclamation point on the win.
Walker led basically the entire night.
"We're building momentum," Schiro said. "I think our best basketball has come in the playoffs. That's what is amazing about it is these guys are focused in on the task at hand, and we're starting to play some really good basketball at the right time."
Ouachita is making its third state tournament appearance in four years. The Lions won their 17th game in a row in a tight quarterfinal victory over Dutchtown.
Walker (28-9) hopes this is the start of something special brewing.
In making it back to Lake Charles for the second straight season, the Wildcats have shown they are more than a one-hit wonder.
"Hopefully, they go again next year and the year after that," senior guard Graham Smith, who had 10 points in quarterfinal win, said as the Wildcats cut down the net. "Hopefully, my kids come back and go again and again."
DSHS girls fall in 5A final
The Denham Springs girls basketball team won a rubber match with Walker in the state semifinals before falling to hot-shooting Captain Shreve in the 5A championship game.
The Yellow Jackets reached the state final for second time in four seasons as coach Blake Zito finished his first year on the sideline.
"You would like to win one more," Zito said, "but in the grand scheme of things you have to feel good about what we accomplished."
Denham (28-6) won its third meeting with Walker — and punched its ticket to Saturday's final — on the strength of a game-altering sequence involving Wildcats star Tiara Young early in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied 29-29 and 6:22 to play, Young was called for her fourth personal foul and then assessed a technical foul because of her reaction to the original call. The two whistles against the LSU signee resulted in her fouling out.
Just like that, Walker was without the player who, throughout the season, had shown a penchant for putting the Wildcats on her back late in games.
Denham Springs scored 19 of the game's final 23 points in the 48-33 win.
"My heart goes out for her," said Zito, whose Yellow Jackets split two meetings with Walker in the regular season. "We don't want to see anybody feel like they didn't get to finish their career the way you want to see it. But a call's a call, and we can only do what we can do to win the game based on the situation that presents itself."
In the championship game two nights later, Denham Springs had an early 6-0 lead against No. 9 seed Captain Shreve and still led by four at halftime.
But the momentum shifted in the third quarter as Captain Shreve's shooters heated up. The Gators made six second-half 3-pointers, leading the way to a 66-57 win.
Captain Shreve won its first state championship in girls basketball, capping a run that included wins against 5A's top seed (Sam Houston) in the quarterfinals as well as the defending state champ (East Ascension) in the semis.
Continuing a torrid playoff run, Alexius Horne had a game-high 28 points for Denham in the title game.
Albany ousted in semis
Albany lost in the Class 3A semifinals for the second straight season, falling to Madison Prep 59-46.
The Hornets struggled from the field, shooting only 25.5 percent in what coach Stacy Darouse called the team's worst shooting night of the season. However, Camryn Woods went for 20 points and was the game's top scorer.
Albany (25-13) fell in an early 21-point hole and could never dig its way out.
Madison Prep advanced to face Loranger, Albany's district rival, in a rematch of last year's state championship game.
Young's final numbers
Despite the sour ending in last week's semifinal loss, Tiara Young put together a season to remember in her one year on the Walker campus.
Young scored 1,056 points for the Wildcats, averaging 29.3 per game. Powered by a career-high 50-point effort against Scotlandville, she averaged 36 points in district play. She also averaged 27.7 points in Walker's four playoff games.
Those numbers — plus 248 rebounds — helped build on a resume that started with five seasons at Evangel in Shreveport.
Young finished her career with 4,372 points, believed to be the third-best total by a Louisiana player behind Missy Thomas of Gibsland-Coleman (4,506 points) and Judy Clark of Singer (4,422). She also had 1,410 career rebounds.
The reigning 5A player of the year, Young will await more postseason honors before beginning her career with LSU.