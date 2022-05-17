Springfield High's Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Walker High

* Summa Cum Laude

^ Magna Cum Laude

Graduates:

Bry'nneisha Sanaaria Abron

Britton Layne Allen

Isabella Maria Alvarez *

Javier Eduardo Amador *

Arshun Shamar Andrews

Ethan Mark Anthony ^

Brinley Grace Bailey

Payton Michelle Barnum

Kalyi Octavia Bennett

Brienna Gail Bischoff

Derrick Donnell Blount III

Jade Marie Brignac *

Brett Gable Brogan

Rannija Rochelle Demonica Bryant

Dorian Joseph Burise

Keanon Blaize Cannatella

Kaitlyn Maude Cardinale

Adrienne Michelle Chamberlain

Aljaih Joseph Cooper

Makayla Lynn Dampeer

Marina Jane Daniels ^

Billie Layne DeLacerda

Yonathan Salazar Diaz

Alyssa Brooke Dickerson *

Alyssa Nicole Edwards

Renay Mishell Edwards ^

Michael Paul Falgout Jr.

Jesse Ray Fontenot

Cody James Foster

Benjamin Clayton Freeman *

Alexis Nicole George

Cody Ryan Georgel

Bryana Amary Gibbs

Grace Joan Gideon

Seth Paul Grand

Emily Nichole Hambrick *

Owen Ray Hodges ^

Jazzie Celestine Hoskins

Dali Alise Hughes *

Hyrum Agustin Ishee ^

N`Jahae Na`Yesha Justin

Matthew James Larpenter *

William Lester Leblanc

Blake Hunter Lobell *

Sladen Earl Lyles *

Bishop Scott Madron

Sierra Lynne McKinney

Chelsey Jolie Michelli

Emma Elizabeth Miller *

Briggs Benneth Mitchel

Gracie Morgan Mizell

Donald Michael Morgan Jr.

Krisha Shailesh Patel ^

Emma Reese Peppo *

Rebekah Ann Pesson

Aniya Tashon Pinestraw

Joshua Henry Porter

Destiny Tezlet Quave

Samantha Allgood Randall *

Caitlin Margret Rebstock

Adara Annabeth Roundtree

Brenden Matthew Scuderi

Ethan Paul Spagna-Carrier

Levi Gage Spiers *

Chloe Nachelle Spikes

Antonio Terrell Taplin Jr.

Preston Joseph Tate

William Davis Taylor

Kacey Morgan Threeton ^

Cyndall Tatiana Vazquez *

Richard Paul Vicknair

Anastasia Nicole Vincent

Kaley Brooke Vitrano *

Katherine Rose Wales

Olivia Briann Wall

Brennan Paul Weber