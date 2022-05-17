Springfield High's Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Walker High
* Summa Cum Laude
^ Magna Cum Laude
Graduates:
Bry'nneisha Sanaaria Abron
Britton Layne Allen
Isabella Maria Alvarez *
Javier Eduardo Amador *
Arshun Shamar Andrews
Ethan Mark Anthony ^
Brinley Grace Bailey
Payton Michelle Barnum
Kalyi Octavia Bennett
Brienna Gail Bischoff
Derrick Donnell Blount III
Jade Marie Brignac *
Brett Gable Brogan
Rannija Rochelle Demonica Bryant
Dorian Joseph Burise
Keanon Blaize Cannatella
Kaitlyn Maude Cardinale
Adrienne Michelle Chamberlain
Aljaih Joseph Cooper
Makayla Lynn Dampeer
Marina Jane Daniels ^
Billie Layne DeLacerda
Yonathan Salazar Diaz
Alyssa Brooke Dickerson *
Alyssa Nicole Edwards
Renay Mishell Edwards ^
Michael Paul Falgout Jr.
Jesse Ray Fontenot
Cody James Foster
Benjamin Clayton Freeman *
Alexis Nicole George
Cody Ryan Georgel
Bryana Amary Gibbs
Grace Joan Gideon
Seth Paul Grand
Emily Nichole Hambrick *
Owen Ray Hodges ^
Jazzie Celestine Hoskins
Dali Alise Hughes *
Hyrum Agustin Ishee ^
N`Jahae Na`Yesha Justin
Matthew James Larpenter *
William Lester Leblanc
Blake Hunter Lobell *
Sladen Earl Lyles *
Bishop Scott Madron
Sierra Lynne McKinney
Chelsey Jolie Michelli
Emma Elizabeth Miller *
Briggs Benneth Mitchel
Gracie Morgan Mizell
Donald Michael Morgan Jr.
Krisha Shailesh Patel ^
Emma Reese Peppo *
Rebekah Ann Pesson
Aniya Tashon Pinestraw
Joshua Henry Porter
Destiny Tezlet Quave
Samantha Allgood Randall *
Caitlin Margret Rebstock
Adara Annabeth Roundtree
Brenden Matthew Scuderi
Ethan Paul Spagna-Carrier
Levi Gage Spiers *
Chloe Nachelle Spikes
Antonio Terrell Taplin Jr.
Preston Joseph Tate
William Davis Taylor
Kacey Morgan Threeton ^
Cyndall Tatiana Vazquez *
Richard Paul Vicknair
Anastasia Nicole Vincent
Kaley Brooke Vitrano *
Katherine Rose Wales
Olivia Briann Wall
Brennan Paul Weber