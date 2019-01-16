THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Mini French toast or French toast sticks, banana

Lunch: Orange chicken with vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated cucumber and tomatoes, brownie

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, apple

Lunch: Corn dog, french fries, carrot cup with ranch dip

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Iced cinnamon swirl, fruit juice, applesauce 

Lunch: Macaroni beef and cheese casserole, seasoned green beans, marinated tomatoes, flavored applesauce, baked roll

MONDAY

No School — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Apple strudel, chilled pears 

Lunch: Chicken tenders or chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nacho-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed corn, spinach salad with ranch, whole garlic roll, Hershey's juice

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll

JAN. 24

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites, banana

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Chicken soft taco, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana 

