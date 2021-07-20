Library events
In addition to the regular movie events, crafts and other events, Animal Tales will visit Livingston Parish Library branches this week. Animal Tales is a live animal education company with interactive exotic animal programs for all ages. The program includes mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians from around the world.
Registration is needed for these events. Call the branch or visit mylpl.info to reserve a spot.
Main Branch in Livingston: (225) 686-4160, July 26 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m.
Albany-Springfield Branch: (225) 686-4130, July 27 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch: (225) 686-4130, July 27 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m.
South Branch: (225) 686-4170, July 27 at 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m.
Watson Branch: (225) 686-4180, July 26 at 3:15 p.m.
Other interesting programs on the schedule include:
Tell Your Own Tale for ages 12-18 at 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The socially distanced writing workshop will allow teens to write their stories with free writing, writing prompts, poetry mad libs and more.
Making Movies: The Craft, The Secrets, The Fun for ages 18 and up at 7 p.m. July 23. Join filmmakers Tom Capps, Phil Russell and Janelle Tedesco as they reveal some tricks and secrets behind how movies are made. This will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.
Mattress sale in July
Walker High School will be holding a mattress and adjustable bed sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 in the band room at Walker High School. Every purchase supports the Walker High School Band.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association current exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For information, visit artslivingston.org.