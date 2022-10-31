The cry of “trick or treat” was repeated countless times on the streets of Downtown Hammond Thursday, Oct. 27, as thousands of children, accompanied by parents and other relatives, jammed the streets as they went from one business to the next in the traditional quest for Halloween candy and other little treasures.
The annual holiday treat for the city’s children was sponsored by the Hammond Downtown Development District. Treat-or-treaters, most in costumes, quickly filled their bags and plastic pumpkins with candy as they made stops at one business after the other. The sidewalks, clogged with visitors, were almost impassible between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. while the event was unfolding.
Michelle Kimball, assistant director of the Downtown Development District, said this year's event was "the most successful Halloween Trick-or-Treat Downtown that we have ever held."
She said 50 businesses participated.
Kimball said the newly dedicated Railroad Park on North Oak Street in the heart of the Historic Downtown was a popular spot for many participating in the Halloween party.
“We provided live music on the park’s stage and people filled the park to listen to the music. The perfect weather only added to the night’s success and helped to bring the thousands of visitors to our downtown area,” she said.
Hammond attorney Andre Coudrain, dressed in a comic book spacesuit, greeted his young guests with handfuls of candy. He and his staff, all decked out for Halloween, said that their spot on Thomas Street, the city’s main thoroughfare, had been inundated with young ghosts, goblins, movie stars, princesses and various animals from the evening’s outset.
“This is really fun. … We do this every year and it’s just great to see all the children with their families out having such a good time,” Coudrain said.
Tiny tots Cree Lewis and Zaharri Jackson, visiting the Coudrain stop on the candy circuit, said they were having fun and that they already had, “a lot of good candy.”