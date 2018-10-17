Friends recently hosted an LSU-themed "Forever I Do" couple’s shower for betrothed Denham Springs couple Logan LaBarre — son of Jay and Tere LaBarre, of Denham Springs — and Brooke Johnson — daughter of Kayla Lockhart Johnson, of Denham Springs, and Jerry Johnson, of North Carolina — on Oct. 6 at the home of Jeff and Delia Taylor, of Denham Springs.
LaBarre and Johnson are engaged to be married March 9 at the Garvan Woodland Gardens’ Anthony Cathedral in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Hosts for the shower include Pat and Harold Davidson; Jeff and Delia Taylor; Layton and Susan Ricks; and Jerry and Michelle Denton.