State Police say a Denham Springs motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he ran off a highway in Pointe Coupee Parish and hit an embankment, then a house.
Ryan Graham, 55, died in the crash along La. 413 east of La. 414, near Jarreau, the agency said.
Troopers said Graham was traveling westbound on a 2010 Harley Davidson when it left the roadway just before 2 p.m. After striking the embankment, the motorcycle became airborne and hit a house alongside False River. Despite wearing a helmet, Graham suffered fatal injuries, State Police said.