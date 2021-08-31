Hammond resident Miles Garrett wasn’t nervous about the path of Hurricane Ida this past weekend.
He was more concerned about relatives in the Houma area, or even friends in East Baton Rouge, where it seemed the storm would hit directly.
But when the storm shifted course just a little to the east, he got nervous. His home, along with the rest of Tangipahoa Parish, fell squarely in the path of the hurricane.
After his power went out late Sunday night, Garrett texted an out-of-state friend asking where the eye of the hurricane was relative to his house.
“It’s only a little bit north of LaPlace,” the friend said. “You’re in the belly of the beast.”
Ida’s eastern eyewall hit the I-55 corridor from LaPlace to Kentwood, leaving devastation in its wake. Violent, 75 mph winds felled countless trees.
When Garrett surveyed his property the next morning, he was stunned.
“It looked like a bomb went off in our backyard," he said. "I could not believe the amount of trees knocked down."
Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes bore the brunt of Ida's powerful winds in the greater Baton Rouge area. On Monday, officials cut their way through fallen trees to assess the damage and deploy first responders.
By Tuesday, concerns had shifted.
In Tangipahoa, the City of Hammond ran out of gas; the parish instituted a burn ban because of widespread low water pressure, among other reasons; and officials placed orders for water, tarps and MREs. Parish leaders asked residents to conserve water as much as possible, while some homes went without water due to uprooted lines from fallen trees.
In Livingston, most residents were without power, some lacked running water and most had spotty communication access. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office prepared to make welfare checks as conditions grew more brutally hot throughout the day.
“We’re getting a lot of calls coming in for welfare checks,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard on a video posted to the office’s social media. “Please continue to send those to us. But understand that we may not be able to physically get to them because it is still very dangerous.”
Many roadways across the parish that were impassable, he said, especially those covered in trees so large officials don't have the equipment to remove them. Even if they managed to cut through miles of trees and avoid low-hanging power lines, they might come across some water, which may be unsafe — even for boats.
With so many deputies affected by the hurricane and rapidly tiring as their workload increases, Ard has requested backup from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. Residents should see deputies from out of parish helping out in the coming days and weeks.
Officials also continued to urge residents to stay off the roads as much as possible Tuesday. They wanted first responders to be able to reach people in need and worried drivers could face downed power lines that were hard to see to see, even during daylight hours.
“This storm wreaked havoc all over the parish,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks in a video posted to LPSO social media. “Power is out to some 54,000 people. We are working diligently. So, please continue to be patient. We know it’s a tough time. Everybody that can work to try to clear the roadways, make you safe, get to you, respond to you, rescue you are out doing so. So, please be patient.”
Ricks said the parish is working with power companies to clear the roads.
Port Vincent saw 38 trees fall on LA-Hwy 16, according to authorities. In French Settlement, police said they are out of gas and much of the area is experiencing high water.
“What I can say is everybody has made it through the storm safely,” Assistant Chief Lawrence Callendar said. “We can replace stuff. We can’t replace people.”
At St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Catholic Church in Albany, Fr. Jamin Scott David and his parochial vicar rode out the storm in the rectory. Most of the buildings escaped relatively unscathed, but it was a harrowing night.
“It sounded like a military arsenal outside,” David said. “Without electricity, you couldn’t see anything happening.”
Daylight revealed more than half the trees on the 25-acre property were felled from the high winds. Although the priests journeyed as far as they could into the surrounding wreckage to visit parishioners, their reach was frustratingly limited by the poor road conditions.
David said his parishioners are resilient, "just like all of our communities in south Louisiana."
“It will mean some creativity, a few difficult weeks without electricity and power," he said. "St. Margaret is there for them. As we have done in the flood in 2016, we will definitely be there to help as soon as we are able."