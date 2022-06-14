Morningside at Juban Lakes, a new apartment community for seniors, officially opened May 26 in Denham Springs. CST Multifamily Real Estate Services hosted a ribbon cutting with Livingston Parish Chamber, officials and residents in the newly completed commons area of the community.
The $20 million development, 26989 Village Lane off Buddy Ellis Road, adds housing for residents who are 55 years of age and older with limited incomes. The community has 120 one-and two- bedroom affordable apartments, a news release said.
Morningside apartments include 21 apartments with the official American Disability Act construction designation.
The Morningside community features a fitness center with lifestyle programming, arts and crafts room, a library, movie room, entertainment and cocktail room with jukebox and billiards, pool, dog park and controlled access gates, the release said. Washers and dryers are included in all apartments.
For information, call Morningside at Juban Lakes at (225) 523-7142 or visit morningsideatjubanlakes.com.