THURSDAY
Teen Reads — Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol": 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Trivia game with prizes, holiday refreshments and DIY craft.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Spy School: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using fingers.
Chef's Evening & Wine Tasting: 7 p.m., Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m., Live Oak High School Cafeteria, 36079 La.16, Denham Springs. There will be breakfast, games, crafts, music, fun, prizes, face painting and visits with special guests. liveoakhigh.org.
Christmas Watercolor Class: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Students will watercolor paint a Christmas design. The cost for the class is $10 and includes supplies. To register, visit artslivingston.org
Christmas Caroling In the Village: 11 a.m., Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs.
Walker Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. Line-up starts at Walker High School and continues down Burgess Ave., turns right onto La. 447, turns right onto Florida Boulevard to Palmetto, then ends at Walker High. Santa will be in the park at 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
St. Joseph Catholic Church Winter Wonderland: 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 La. 16, French Settlement. Food, music, craft booths with paintings, jewelry, wreaths, LSU and Saints items, bows, gift baskets and more, free activities for children including Santa, hayride, crafts and a classic car and truck show.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Tabletop Gaming Night: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Sunny Side-Up Movie Day "November Christmas": 10 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Get Your Elf On! Interactive Movie — "Elf": 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 6 p.m., South Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Sweet Swap: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
Idea Lab Create — Joyeux Noël: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Creatively celebrate Louisiana’s rich French heritage this Christmas by joining the library to paint 3D-printed item.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
DEC. 6
Get Your Elf On!: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Join other “cotton-headed ninny-muggins” at the library for an interactive experience of the movie, "Elf".
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: The City of Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, followed by the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 16, members of Students Against Destructive Decisions will put on a Live Nativity at Train Station Park, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be Christmas Caroling in the Village on Dec. 1, Dec. 15 and Dec. 27. The Antique Village Toy Drive will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. artslivingston.org.