HAMMOND — Driving around the north shore, one is in the vicinity of a quilt trail. The Louisiana Northshore Quilt Trail is the state’s first driving trail of painted quilt blocks. These wooden quilts feature artistic interpretations (painted, mixed media, etc.) of quilt blocks outdoors on homes, businesses, sheds, fences, barns or on posts in the yard, field, pasture or flower bed, a news release said.
In her new book "Only in Louisiana: a Guide to its One-of-a-Kind Quilt Trail," author Sue Nichols provides a guided tour of more than a hundred blocks displayed outdoors on homes and businesses in the five parishes of Lake Pontchartrain’s north shore.
At 10 a.m. Nov. 22, Nichols will discuss her book and the quilt trail history on the third floor of Southeastern Louisiana University's Sims Library.
The quilt trail includes five parishes, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston, St. Helena and Washington, located at the crossroads of Interstate 12 and Interstate 55. The sites are within a 45-minute to 2-hour drive from New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
For information, contact Angie Balius, outreach librarian, at (985) 549-3898 or Angie.Balius@Southeastern.edu.