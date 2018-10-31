INDEPENDENCE — Girl Scouts threw a party Saturday to celebrate their founder Juliette Low.
The Juliette Low Fall Festival and Duck Derby featured a rock-climbing wall, face painting, archery, canoe rides and other activities. Visitors also had a chance to learn about camping and other programs offered by Girl Scouts of the Southeast.
Highlight of the day was the Annual Duck Relay held at the camp’s swimming pool. The duck purchased by Kathleen Elmer, a Brownie level Girl Scout, won the Duck Relay and earned her $250 in Girl Scout Bucks. She can use her winnings to purchase supplies that will enhance her scouting experience.
Mona Lacombe, a Girl Scout leader who was assisting with the day’s program, explained that SWAPS stands for Special Whatchamacallits Affection ally Placed Somewhere. Girls create the SWAPS by gluing various small objects to safety pins. The creations can be saved, given to friends or traded. “The girls really enjoy making SWAPS … this is always a popular activity at Scouting events. Making SWAPS allows the girls to show their creativity and ingenuity,” Lacombe said.
Marianne Addy, chief marketing and communications officer for Louisiana Girl Scouts East, said of the fall festival: "One main purpose (of the festival) is to raise funds for our Girl Scout activities, but it’s more than that. Girl Scouts from a 23-parish area are invited to come to Camp Whispering Pines for the day to get a taste of what is available at the camp and to enjoy meeting other Girl Scouts and participating in some fun activities.”
Addy said that Saturday’s festival was the second held recently. A week earlier, a similar event was held at Camp Marydale near St. Francisville. Louisiana Girl Scouts East also supports Camp Covington. Addy said that ground will be broken soon for construction of an in-ground swimming pool at Camp Covington.
Addy said the Girl Scouts movement in Southeast Louisiana is “going very well.” She said troops are forming in numerous communities and added, “Now is a good time to join a girl Scout troop. There is always room for more girls. Girl Scouts are more relevant than ever. Research shows that we continue to provide quality programs that help girls achieve goals that are important and meaningful. Many think that Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are the same, but that is not the case. Girl Scouts offer opportunities unique to girls … programs that are specifically designed to help them grow in many ways. We have been doing this for 106 years, so we know what we are doing.”
Addy said Girl Scouts have to continue to be “visible and to dispel some myths. There has been some confusion with girls being admitted to the Boy Scouts … but we remain as a separate group dedicated to giving girls some great opportunities that they might not otherwise have the chance to accomplish. We will continue with our special mission, which is to improve the lives of young ladies in the many special ways that we accomplish that.”
She pointed out that Girl Scout programs offer a level of participation for all ages. She explained that the following divisions of scouting are available: Daisy, kindergarten to first grade; Brownies, grades 2-3; Juniors, grades 4-5; Cadettes, grades 6-8; Seniors, grades 9-10; and Ambassadors, grades 11-12.
The camping programs offered by Louisiana Girl Scouts East are doing very well, Addy said. She explained that both day and “live-in” camps are offered at the three facilities and that camp participation remains very popular. “We are blessed in Louisiana that we can use our camps pretty much year-round. Of course, the main camping season is in the summers. Today is our chance to give not only the girls but the parents an opportunity to get a taste of what coming to camp is like.”
Evelyn Warner, Troop Leader for Girl Scout Troop 31018 in Hammond, said of her involvement, “I became a Girl Scout leader because of the value of the program. We teach girls life skills, leadership skills, positive skills that will help them become better citizens and better women. Being a Girl Scout means that you are part of a lifetime sisterhood. There’s just so many good things to say about Girl Scouts.”
Warner said Saturday’s trip to Camp Whispering Pines marked the fourth year that she has taken her troop to the event. “The place is just beautiful. and there are some fun things to do here. The girls and their family members always enjoy this day, and they always have a good time. This is a big event for us.”