HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s public radio station KSLU 90.9FM is holding its second annual Cutest Pet Photo Contest open to Southeastern students, faculty and, staff, and community members. Entries are being accepted through May 14, and there is no cost to enter.
The contest opens for voting May 15 through June 3. People can vote once per day until voting closes. The photo that receives the most votes from website visitors wins.
“We are so happy with last year’s contest,” said Rachael Beard, underwriting representative for KSLU. “With 252 entries and almost 9,300 votes, it was a huge success, and we fully expect another great competition.”
Participants may enter their pets’ photos online at kslucontests.com for the opportunity to win a pet prize pack. One grand prize winner will receive:
- A gift basket from Camp Bow Wow in Covington loaded with toys and treats, along with a gift certificate for the winner’s choice of five days of day camp and a bath or three days of boarding and a bath.
- A 30-minute photo shoot from J&A Photography, with 20 high-resolution digital images valued at $250, for the winner and their pet pal.
- A species-appropriate gift basket of toys, treats, food and fun courtesy of Chewy.com.
- One pair of custom pet picture socks from DivvyUp.com.
For information, visit www.kslu.org.