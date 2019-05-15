Anything Outdoors Helping Kids is hosting its third annual Frog Rodeo on June 15 at Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville.
The frog rodeo is to benefit a 5-year-old Maurepas boy who had surgery in April to remove a tumor the size of a small basketball. Doctors had to remove part of his bladder as well, and a couple of days later, they had to go back in to repair the leaking bladder. A week later, he had another surgery to place his port for treatment and remove a hernia. He is at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, undergoing six months of treatment, according to a news release.
Sign-up is at 7 p.m., all boats must check in. For sponsorship or any questions, call Jacob Heath, (504) 782-0705.