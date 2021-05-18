WALKER — Looking ahead to the ribbon-cutting marking the opening off its new City Hall, the mayor and council met for a final time on May 10 in the City Hall on Florida Boulevard, a facility with a history stretching back more than 60 years.
The ceremony was held May 14.
Following the meeting, Mayor Jimmy Watson escorted members of the council on a tour of the new City Hall on Aydell Street, just off South Range Road. City Court will also be conducted in the facility. The current City Hall will become the headquarters for the Walker Police Department.
At the brief meeting, the council heard a presentation from Emillie Zalfini, a representative of the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program that is offered by a group called HomeServer. Zalfini explained that her company offers policies that protect a homeowner’s water and sewer lines from the point of the meter or hookup provided by the city to the point where the utility enters the home. Additional policies are offered for protection of damaged pipes within the home.
The council will make a final decision of whether or not to endorse the program by resolution at its next meeting scheduled for June 14.
Zalfini said the city will not incur any expense if it endorses the program. Homeowners who choose to enroll in the program can do so directly with the company. She asked only that the council ultimately give its approval, through a resolution, for HomeServer to begin selling its program to the public. She said that no public funds will be used in marketing, distribution or administration of the program.
“We will not go door-to-door or bother homeowners with a barrage of emails," Zalfini said. "We only market through direct mail … no telemarketing. We would never mail anything without the council’s review and approval of our marketing materials,” she said.
If the council endorses the program, HomeServer will be allowed to use the city’s logo on its literature. Zalfini said that HomeServer is the only service line program endorsed by the National League of Cities. In addition to providing the service line policies, HomeServer will also offer a free public awareness campaign to educate homeowners on their lateral line responsibility.
Zalfini said that her firm limits its mailing campaigns and that the information always reminds homeowners that participation in the program is voluntary. Consumers can enroll in one of three ways: call a toll-free number provided on the mailing; return the bottom of the letter in a provided self-addressed, stamped envelope; or visit the consumer website that is provided in the literature.
Rates for protection of water lines to the house are $5.25 per month and for the sewer line, $7.25 per month. Protection of pipes within the house can also be secured for $9.45 per month. Zalfini said that her company will contract with a local plumbing firm with a sound reputation for service to lines in the event of leaks or breakage
She said that all repairs to lines will be performed to code by licensed contractors.
At the same meeting, Jodie Stanford and Wendy Montalbano of the city’s water and sewer departments, offered an update on the city’s drainage and sewer services. Stanford said that every city has to deal with problems in its sewer system in the event of heavy rains. He said the city’s crews regularly monitor sewer lines in an attempt to prevent intrusion of rainwater into the lines. He said that some of the city’s pipes are old and fail from time to time.
Montalbano said that occasionally water will flow back through manhole covers and that when such event happen, a report is made to the state Department of Environmental Quality. She said the city has recently installed some newly designed manhole covers that have seem to be efficient.
Preston Brown, one of the city’s engineers, said a grant from the Lake Pontchartrain Foundation is expected and that grant will assist the city in doing a detailed study of ways to improve both the drainage and sewer systems.
In an unrelated matter, the council introduced and set for public hearing amendments to the ordinance that governs the number of parking spaces required by specific businesses in the city. Final approval of the measure will be voted on at the June meeting.
The council unanimously approved the appointment of Spencer Roche as a full-time officer in the Police Department and Octavia Felder as a reserve officer.