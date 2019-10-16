HAMMOND — For those with diabetes, the holidays can be challenging because of the focus on food and disruptions to daily routines.
Learn how to holiday-proof your diabetes management plan and enjoy the festivities by attending a free group meeting, sponsored by North Oaks Diabetes Education, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13.
The meeting will be held on the second floor of North Oaks Diagnostic Center at 15837 Paul Vega M.D. Drive, Hammond. Provider referrals and preregistration are not required.
North Oaks Dietetic Interns Courtney Cornett and Brittany Francisco will share holiday tips to help you keep your blood sugar levels on track. Time for participants to share their own experiences, tips, ideas and concerns also is planned.
For information about upcoming meetings, call the North Oaks Education Department at (985) 230-5723 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.northoaks.org/diabetes.