Government contracting course set
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting a free government contracting course on July 31 in Walker.
Co-sponsored by Louisiana PTAC, the workshop titled “Get on Schedule with GSA: Step by Step Guide to Doing Business with the Federal Government” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center lecture hall, 9261 Florida Blvd.
For information, call (985) 549-3831. Registration is available online at lsbdc.org.
Chamber events
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has events scheduled for the next few months. Check the chamber's website for details. On the way are:
- Thursday, July 19, is the deadline to apply for Leadership Livingston. Apply online at livingstonparishchamber.org.
- The Livingston Young Professionals annual meeting and awards luncheon is July 31.
- The Chambers State of the Parish program is Aug. 8.
- The Women's Leadership is Sept. 20.
- Live2Lead is Oct. 12.
- The chamber's annual golf event is Oct. 29.
Campaign announcements
The Advocate Livingston-Tangipahoa Community News Section will publish campaign announcements for local elections.
All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to livingston@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call Editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Open House at COA in Maurepas
The Livingston Council on Aging will host an open house at the Maurepas meal site from 8 a.m. to 12:30 July 27 at 24259 La. 22, Maurepas. Food, music, bingo and door prizes will be available. All seniors 60 years and older are welcome to attend.
Back to school
Aug. 8 is the first day of school for students attending Livingston Parish public schools.
Be sure to know dates for other activities at your child's school. Schools have been releasing supply lists, orientation dates and times, and more information.
Fundraiser helps South Walker Elementary
Registration is underway for the No Worries Just Birdies Golf Tournament. This event, spearheaded by Anthony Richard and James Macias, is July 23 at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs.
The proceeds will be used for playground equipment repairs and additional equipment for students with special needs at South Walker Elementary School.
For information, call (985) 320-3624, (225) 405-2271 or (225) 400-1866.