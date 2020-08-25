HAMMOND — The Southeastern Channel, Southeastern Louisiana University’s television station, has widened its potential viewership. In addition to airing on Spectrum 199 cable for a potential viewing audience of 250,000 on the north shore, the Southeastern Channel is now available on two of the most widely used streaming platforms in the United States — Roku and Apple TV, a news release said.
Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the country, used on more than 41 million devices. More than 30% of all new TV streaming devices sold in the U.S. last quarter ran Roku software, while 26 million Apple TVs are used in United States homes.
To watch the Southeastern Channel’s live 24/7 broadcast and Video on Demand on Roku, viewers must have a Roku device and account, as well as internet access to add the Southeastern Channel to their streaming service. Viewers can add the Southeastern Channel to their Roku account at channelstore.roku.com/details/578351.
Apple TV viewers wanting to add the channel should go to the App Store on their Apple TV and search for the Southeastern Channel.
The Southeastern Channel can also be viewed on Spectrum 199 cable in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and St. Helena parishes with a digital cable box. Web users and smart TV owners can view the channel’s high definition live web stream at http://thesoutheasternchannel.com/live-stream/.