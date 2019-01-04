The Hammond Police chief is out and a search for a new chief is underway, according to a statement from the mayor.
Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto said he sat down with Police Chief James Stewart Thursday to discuss "changes in the department due to our philosophical differences."
"I had hoped for a smoother transition in leadership, but Chief Stewart has chosen to leave his position immediately," Panepinto said in a statement.
Reached by phone Friday, Panepinto said the chief was not fired. He refused to elaborate beyond the written statement.
City Spokeswoman Lisa Lambert said Stewart was employed by the city since Aug. 1, 2016. Friday will be his last day.
Stewart, who previously worked for the FBI, was appointed by the Hammond City Council with a salary of $82,000 on June 28, 2016, according to the meeting minutes.
Check back for updates to this story.