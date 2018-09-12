BATON ROUGE — Dr. Christine Walters, of Juban Crossing Modern Dentistry, was one of five dental offices in the Smile Generation Louisiana region that served their communities Aug. 18 by participating in the eighth annual Smile Generation Serve Day.
On this day, over 622 Smile Generation dental offices nationwide opened their doors to see thousands of patients in need of oral health care, most of which would not otherwise have had access to this care. In 2018, 622 offices participated in Smile Generation Serve Day, over 5,200 volunteers served their communities, and over 2,700 patients received care for a total of $5,650,000 in donated dentistry. Over $35,300 in donated dentistry was done in Louisiana on Aug. 18.
“Smile Generation Serve Day is a day of service for the community,” Walters said. “It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to provide dentistry to underserved patients who may not have access to dental care. When we see the smiles on their faces, we’re reminded of how important it is to give. We’re very passionate about Smile Generation Serve Day.”