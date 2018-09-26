Almost 200 people attended the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Women’s Leadership Special Event at Forrest Grove.
Headlining speakers were Judge Blair Edwards and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lori Steele.
A child advocate, Edwards reminded the attendees that leaders relate to those around them rather than passing judgment and separating.
She told the story of a father and son she saw transformed when she refused to write them off in her courtroom. The father realized his own childhood trauma was influencing harsh parenting decisions and negatively affecting his son. By choosing to be firm but patient, Edwards was able to change a family in ways that will affect generations.
Edwards said, “I am blessed to be empowered, so I have an obligation to do something different. Being a leader means being a part of something, having understanding and earning respect.”
Steele shared some of her journey to being an organ donation advocate and the public information officer for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. She said that she overcame awkwardness and shyness when she was younger to have a career on television news. Her television career got off to a rocky start, but the memory of her mother who had passed away of colon cancer motivated her to tenaciously practice her discipline until she could handle it professionally and competently.
Steele reiterated to the attendees that relationships are an essential tool for any leader. From her mother who believed in her, to a station manager who continued to give her second chances, to her husband who has supported her career and to many co-workers and teammates, Steele said success comes from strong relationships.
The Livingston Parish Chamber recognized five women with Women’s Leadership Awards. Shannon Bernard, of Primerica; Regina Scott, of North Oaks Health System; Kristen Maddox, of A Door of Hope Ministries; Dawn Birdsong, of Mighty Moms; and Delia Taylor, of Taylor Media Services, were selected after an application and out-of-state judging process for their leadership in the community and professionally.