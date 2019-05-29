The Livingston Parish Arts Council Building is getting a makeover after the Leadership Livingston Class of 2019 adopted the long-awaited mural as their community service project, a news release said.
The class secured $3,000 in corporate sponsorships to cover most of the $4,000 project. The Arts Council will cover the remaining amount for the 70 foot by 9 foot image that will wrap around the Arts Council exterior walls.
Mary Felder, past president of the Arts Council, said this project is something the board has been wanting to do for five years.
“We were so happy when we heard that the Leadership Group was interested in this project," she said. "Their help gave us the fire to really get started.”
Tina Cifreo, of Blount General Construction, said the group chose the project to encourage an appreciation for the arts in Livingston Parish.
“We wanted to highlight the classes for adults and children that the Arts Council offers in visual and performing arts," Cifreo said. "And we wanted people to start thinking that they don’t need to go to Baton Rouge to experience art; we can do it right here. Long term, we would love to see a performing arts facility in Livingston Parish.”
Charlotte Reynolds, Arts Council secretary, said the mural, which should be complete this summer, is already helping to raise awareness of the location and programs of the Arts Council. “People have already stopped by to take pictures of the mural and a lot of people have dropped in to check on the progress,” she said.
The Chamber of Commerce, which facilitates Leadership Livingston, once shared the Hummel Street building with the Arts Council according to chamber President and CEO April Wehrs. “We know the area and building very well from our time operating at the same location as the Arts Council,” said Wehrs. “The chamber board was excited to see this project opportunity.”
The artwork is being completed by Marita Gentry, a member of the Arts Council and an experienced local muralist and illustrator. The Arts Council Board of Directors selected the artwork from several of Gentry’s designs but was also open to suggestions.
“We were happy to see the Arts Council act on suggestions, including some from the chamber, in selecting an eye-catching design,” said Wehrs. “The butterfly that was added to the mural will serve as a backdrop everyone will want to photograph. It will be associated with Livingston Parish in no time. We love it.”