The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Ace Physical Therapy in Walker with an official ribbon cutting.
Owner Matt Madere has been a physical therapist for 18 years in and around Livingston Parish. Dr. Ron McMorris encouraged him to open his own practice. In 2021, they teamed up make that happen, with the practice sharing clinic space with the newly renovated Elite Chiropractic at 27999 Old Walker South Road, Suite A.
Ace Physical Therapy, locally owned and accredited, incorporates advanced techniques and equipment to treat injuries, a news release said.