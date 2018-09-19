A woman walking along a road in Livingston Parish early Wednesday morning was killed in a hit-and-run crash, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers began investigating the crash along La. 447 south of Interstate 12 just after 3 a.m., according to a news release from the agency.
The victim was identified as Kaycie Kidwell, 33, of Baton Rouge.
"For reasons still under investigation, Kidwell was struck by an unknown vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash," the news release says.
The agency is asking for the public's help finding the hit-and-run vehicle and driver. Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is red and sustained "minor to moderate damage."
Anyone with information about this crash should call Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.