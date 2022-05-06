A federal appeals court says the chief state prosecutor in Livingston Parish can be sued for purportedly coercing a 10-year-old witness to give fabricated testimony in an infamous murder trial from the early 2000s, affirming a lower court's ruling that "absolute immunity" does not apply in this case.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux and a now-deceased Livingston Parish sheriff’s detective are accused of coaxing false evidence from Jeffrey Ashton, a young witness in the high-profile 2002 murder trial of Michael Wearry. After a panel of judges at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard oral arguments last year, the judges this week said a lawsuit could continue.
Wearry was initially convicted and condemned to death in the killing of Albany High School honors student and football player Eric Walber while Walber was delivering pizza in April 1998. In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Wearry’s capital murder conviction over the government's failure to share some evidence with Wearry's defense team.
Two years later, Wearry's civil lawyers sued Perrilloux and sheriff's detective Marlon Kearney Foster, accusing them of pressuring Ashton to provide a fabricated story on the witness stand in 2002.
Perrilloux and Foster shaped the tale to corroborate points of separate, key testimony offered by a jailed informant who implicated Wearry in killing Walber, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit says Ashton, who was 10 at the time of the murder and 14 during the trial, was in the juvenile criminal system and vulnerable to intimidation by law enforcement.
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick wrote in 2019 that Wearry had met the minimum requirement for having his complaint proceed, noting immunity typically enjoyed by law enforcement and other government officials doesn’t apply in this case.
The 5th Circuit agreed with Dick, saying "a prosecutor's 'investigative activities'" do not fall under absolute immunity — and neither do a law enforcement officer's.
"The Supreme Court has made clear that police officers, even when working in concert with prosecutors, are not entitled to absolute immunity," Judge James L. Dennis wrote. "Nor are prosecutors when they step outside of their role as advocates and fabricate evidence."
Responding to the opinion, Perrilloux said that it appears Wearry's team has "sufficiently pled a lawsuit that withstands the immediate defenses."
"Proving it is much different," he said. "The allegations are simply false. We will have a chance to show that.”
The prosecutor also pointed out that, after obtaining a second criminal trial, Wearry pleaded guilty in 2018 to manslaughter charges for Walber's death and received a 25-year prison sentence.
Eric Foley, an attorney for the MacArthur Justice Center, which is representing Wearry, said in a statement that his team hopes the court's opinion will assist in other cases "where prosecutors fabricate evidence to prevail in weak cases."
“Flawed claims of prosecutorial immunity created an obstacle course which has delayed the start of the discovery process for four years and counting,” Foley said. “We eagerly await the resumption of this case in the district court."
An attorney representing Foster, who died after the lawsuit was filed, did not immediately return a request for comment.