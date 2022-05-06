Picture from left, front Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Det. Willie Turner, Michael Wearry, Deputy Gary Coates, Randy Hutchinson (further back) and James "Pop" Skinner, Det. Chuck Watts, walk into court Wednesday June 21, 2000 at the Livingston Parish courthouse for arraignment on murder charges. Wearry, Hutchinson and Skinner are charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Eric Walber. (Partially obscured, background from left) Deputy Jeb Glascock, Deputy Johnny Lucas and Det. Larry Tate. (Turner is in brown, Coates is uniformed, and Watts is in red)