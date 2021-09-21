Needs some help?
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is providing free cleanup services after the recent storms.
Its website said the group is “tarping roofs, removing thrown trees, mucking out houses, and using heavy equipment to remove debris from 58 homes in Independence, Hammond, Tickfaw, Albany, Gray and Houma after the intense damages caused by the storm.”
Its volunteers are known as Grayshirts because they wear gray shirts with the red Team Rubicon logo on them. People who need assistance can call (424) 750-2982
No penalty on utility bills, but disconnection coming
The City of Walker utility department announced it will not be adding a 10% penalty to unpaid bills due Sept. 22. However, delinquent accounts not paid in full by Sept. 29 will be subject to normal penalty and disconnection schedules.
Fire ban lifted
As recovery efforts progress following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has lifted the cease-and-desist order issued for all private burning for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, as well as Ascension, Assumption, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. James and St. Tammany parishes.
The cease-and-desist order remains in place for Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne parishes.
Where the burn ban is being lifted, the state fire marshal would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.
According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items not allowed to be burned include:
- Plastic and other synthetic materials
- Tires and other rubber products
- Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
- Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
- Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
- Buildings and mobile homes
Dates to remember
The Fall Antique Festival is still planned for Oct. 2. Organizers are expecting a record number of vendors.
The Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest will be at Fall Fest on Oct. 2.
Follow Rescue Rehome Repeat of South La. on Facebook for information. Sign up at rrrofsouthla@aol.com or preregister at rescuerehomerepeat.com. For questions, text (225) 788-6940.
- The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
Walker events:
- Pumpkin patch begins Oct. 11 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
- Fall Festival, family event, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmers market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark.
- Veterans' Association Veterans Parade, 10 a.m. Oct. 30, starting at Walker High School on Florida Boulevard. If interested in being in the parade, contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events:
- Boots and Bling Extravaganza — Oct. 15
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree Lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11