The Livingston Parish Fair, a traditional fall pastime for the region since the 1930s, has been canceled for the second year in a row following storm damage from Hurricane Ida.
"We thought we had everything taken care of as far as COVID and regulations there, then Ida came through and she wreaked havoc on our grounds," said Lynn Sibley, president of the Livingston Parish Fair Association. "We’re just not going to be able to have it ready in two weeks."
Livingston Parish received some of Ida's most brutal winds in the Baton Rouge region, leaving much of the parish without electricity and clean water for weeks.
Across the 53-acre fairgrounds in the town of Livingston, Sibley said there are no buildings that still have a complete roof. The fairgrounds are still without power almost a month after the storm. Two concession stands and picnic pavilions were completely leveled.
"Ida took them to the ground," she said.
In 2020, Sibley canceled the fair over COVID-19 concerns — a decision that has only been made a handful of times over the decades. This is the first time the fair has been called off for two years in a row, however.
"As much as our community needs a lift for our citizens and our economy, many of our participants are school children, special needs, and the elderly," she wrote in a Facebook post in 2020. "We cannot put anyone at a greater risk of infection. It is a decision made with the utmost diligence and respect to our community and faithful supporters."
The fair, which opens the second week of October annually, features a parade, rodeo, livestock show, school and crafts exhibits, beauty pageant and a cheerleader competition, among other events.
"It’s just sad news, because people look forward to the Livingston Parish Fair," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. "And you know, coming off the heels of having a hurricane or any kind of disaster, it’s always good to have something like that to bring everybody’s sprits back up."
Ricks is pleased with recovery efforts in the last month and called Ida "probably the second-worst disaster" he has seen in the parish, with the 2016 flood being the first. But he added that the fair would have been an opportunity to "spend four or five hours" not dwelling on the reality of Ida's aftermath.
Sibley estimates the fair hosts as many as 50,000 people each year over the course of the week, including tourists. They employ about 150 carnival workers, crew and staff.
"We are one of the bigger fairs in the state and we’re part of the circuit," Sibley said. "Unfortunately, the circuit is pretty slim this year."
The decision was "bittersweet," she said, because of how special the fair is to the community. It may not be someone's home that was severely damaged, but it is a Livingston staple that brings the parish together for a few days each autumn.
"We’ve cried, we’ve stomped, we’ve fussed, but it is what it is," Sibley said. "Hopefully next year will be better for everybody."