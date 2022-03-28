A group of children attending the Hammond Smokin’ BBQ Challenge on Saturday gathered at a sign calling for “Peace in Ukraine.”
The sign was part of a booth manned by Jon and Mariana Yeager. Mariana Yeager is a native of Moldova, a small independent nation on the border of Ukraine. Her parents live in Moldova.
The Yeager booth, which featured a variety of barbecued delights along with the lemonade, won third place for best-decorated booth.
Proceeds from the Smokin’ BBQ Challenge are donated to local charities.