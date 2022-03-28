lt bbq IMG_7329.jpg

A group of children attending the Hammond Smokin’ BBQ Challenge on Saturday, March 26, gather at a sign calling for 'Peace in Ukraine.' The sign was part of a booth manned by Jon and Mariana Yeager. Mariana Yeager is a native of Moldova, a small independent nation on the border of Ukraine. Her parents live in Moldova. The children are Sara Yeager, Elijah Beyl, Coralie Beyl, Rae Duike, Adela and Daniel Ciolacu, Alexandra Rebstock and Emely Pirri.

 Photo by Vic Couvillion

A group of children attending the Hammond Smokin’ BBQ Challenge on Saturday gathered at a sign calling for “Peace in Ukraine.”

The sign was part of a booth manned by Jon and Mariana Yeager. Mariana Yeager is a native of Moldova, a small independent nation on the border of Ukraine. Her parents live in Moldova. 

The Yeager booth, which featured a variety of barbecued delights along with the lemonade, won third place for best-decorated booth.

Proceeds from the Smokin’ BBQ Challenge are donated to local charities.