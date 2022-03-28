A group of children attending the Hammond Smokin’ BBQ Challenge on Saturday, March 26, gather at a sign calling for 'Peace in Ukraine.' The sign was part of a booth manned by Jon and Mariana Yeager. Mariana Yeager is a native of Moldova, a small independent nation on the border of Ukraine. Her parents live in Moldova. The children are Sara Yeager, Elijah Beyl, Coralie Beyl, Rae Duike, Adela and Daniel Ciolacu, Alexandra Rebstock and Emely Pirri.