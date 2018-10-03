THURSDAY
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Book Babies: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Denham Springs Fall Festival: 9 a.m. Antique Village of Denham Springs, North Range Ave., Denham Springs. Activities will include live music, a kid’s fun zone, artist demonstrations, shops with fresh interiors and welcoming streetscapes, and streets filled with artisans and craftsmen showcasing the best of the best.
FREE Practice ACT by Princeton Review: 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Job Fair: 9 a.m., Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., 27855 James Chapel Road, Holden.
Fall Fest "Unplugged": 10 a.m., Faith Crossing UMC, 34260 Walker Road, Walker. Enjoy a free kidzone with inflatables, carnival games, face painting and more.
STARTING SATURDAY
Livingston Parish Fair: 10 a.m., Livingston Parish Fair Grounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., Livingston. livingstonparishfair.org
SUNDAY
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. During the tour, hear history of the house and previous residents. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Hearth & Home — Card-Making: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn how to craft greeting cards with a personal touch in this Hearth & Home session, taught by guest instructor Connie Arceneaux.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Think You YouTube?: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Come for a night of YouTube fun filled with challenges, dances, trivia and more.
Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring a pumpkin and use library's craft supplies.
WEDNESDAY
Small Business Consulting: 9 a.m., Main Branch Library. Receive private, one-hour consulting sessions in areas including business plans, advertising plans, inventory control, financial projections, cost analysis and much more.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
OCT. 11
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Cricut Create — Let's Decorate Halloween!: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn about the library’s Cricut cutting machine while making a cute, personalized candy box and coaster set for the fall holiday.
ONGOING
Arts Council "Back to Nature" Exhibit: Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host the Contemporary Fiber Artists Exhibit, “Back to Nature” for the month of October. This exhibit will feature both two and three-dimensional works in fiber in a variety of genres. On display through Oct. 27. artslivingston.org