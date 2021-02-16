WALKER — At the request of Mayor Jimmy Watson, the City Council spent part of its February meeting to discuss what the mayor described as extensive vandalism in Sidney Hutchinson Park, the city’s major recreation venue.
Watson said that over the past several years, the city has spent between $2 million and $2.5 million improving the park, which includes seven new ball fields, new restrooms, the new dog park, Challenger Field and the half-million-dollar playground that is nearing completion.
"We have to explore some ways to protect our investment from the mostly kids who are vandalizing our park. It’s a shame that we even have to discuss this, but we must do something to stop this destruction,” Watson said.
The mayor said that over the past several months, vandals have torn up the plumbing in the restrooms, used wrenches to open fences and gates, torn up ballfields and committed other acts of vandalism. “There seems to be no end to this. … It’s hard to believe that someone will go in the restroom and stuff whole rolls of toilet paper in the toilets stopping them up and causing water to run. Plumbing has been torn up in some restrooms. Some drives have decided to cut ‘donuts’ on the roads and grounds of the park. I am asking you for suggestions on how we can stop this,” he said.
Watson said the Walker Police Department has captured some of the vandals on camera, and the consensus is that most of the damage is being done by teenagers. He said the youth causing most of the destruction live in areas near the park.
“We have identified some of the kids, and their parents have been notified, so it’s a start,” he said.
The mayor urged residents to report any acts of vandalism that they see in the park.
“If you see something, say something … call the police. Chief David Addison has agreed to work with us on this, and the police will be happy to get your calls with any tips about who is tearing up our park,” he said.
Councilman Richard Wales asked the mayor if the costs of repairing damages to the park are such that it might justify hiring guards to watch the park, especially at night. Watson said that is an option that is being studied, adding, “it’s not just at night, some of these kids do their damage in the daylight.”
Councilman Eric Cook suggested that parents of the vandals should be contacted to pay for the damages. "I guarantee you if we hit the parents in the pocketbook, they will make their kids stop doing the bad things they are doing.” Other suggestions included erecting high fences on the sides of the park that are most vulnerable to those who would do damage to the facility.
City Attorney Bobby King told the council that should juveniles be caught committing vandalism in the park, those perpetrators could not be punished through the City Court. He said that such cases would have to be handled through the judicial district's juvenile court.
The mayor closed the discussion by offering, “we are not looking to send anybody to jail. … We just want to protect our investment in the park. We have a beautiful facility that many of our citizens enjoy. We have spent a lot of money on that park, and we can’t let a few bad young people tear up what we have worked so hard to build up. Keep thinking about this ,and we will discuss it some more later.”