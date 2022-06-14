Be prepared for the season
Remember, it is hurricane season.
Be sure you have supplies and plans. Make sure your family knows those plans.
While most of us have been through many storms and know what to do, it never hurts to read up again. Many sources have checklist and advice, including insurance companies, the state (gohsep.la.gov/PREPARE/EMERGENCY-PREPAREDNESS-GUIDE) and FEMA (www.fema.gov/blog/hurricane-preparedness-week-are-you-ready).
Learn about Juneteenth
Livingston Parish Library will hold "Juneteenth: The Slavery Detective of the South, Dr. Antoinette Harrell," at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Denham Springs-Walker branch, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs.
Harrell, a genealogist, local historian, author and peonage detective, will share research about the continuance of slavery and peonage in area parishes and the United States after Juneteenth, which was the day most learned the emancipation proclamation had been signed. Visit www.mylpl.info for information and to register for the event.
Explore Nature
The Lifelong Learning program at Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, has a full schedule of activities. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html to see the list and to register for classes.
Also, your family can “Explore Nature” at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Up soon is a session on bats on June 23. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist will be July 14; and Louisiana Natives for your Landscape on Aug. 4.
Leadership Livingston applications open
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m. July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.