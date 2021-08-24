General Surgeon Dr. Ryan J. Enders has joined North Oaks Surgical Associates in Hammond.
As a general surgeon, Enders is trained and certified in minimally invasive interventions including advanced endoscopic, laparoscopic and da Vinci robotics surgical techniques, a news release said.
Many procedures can be performed on an outpatient basis. He specializes in the diagnosis of and surgical intervention for complex health conditions, like colon and breast cancers, as well as gallbladder and hernia issues.
“It’s essential to share an honest, trusting relationship with my patients,” Enders said. “I feel a personal responsibility for my patients and work hard to surround them with a supportive, healing environment and sense of community throughout their diagnosis, treatment, recovery and any necessary follow-up.”
Enders completed a residency in general surgery through the Horizon Campus of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania and an internship at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio. He earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Florida.
New patient consultations and appointments are now being scheduled. To make an appointment, call (985) 243-9022.
North Oaks Surgical Associates has locations in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.