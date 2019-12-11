A Tangipahoa Parish man has been arrested after allegedly leaving three horses in such a neglected state that one died.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday that Christoper O'Neil Gordon, 33, of Kentwood, was arrested on counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in the case.
The Sheriff's Office received a tip Monday about three horses in a pasture on Hoofkin Road in Kentwood that had been apparently abused and neglected.
Deputies found one horse on the ground with labored and shallow breathing, according to the Sheriff's Office, and it was unable to move. A second horse nearby appeared to be underweight and malnourished, and a third horse appeared to have escaped through a hole in a broken fence and was in a neighboring field.
The pasture was full of metal debris and had no fresh water or food for the animals, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Two detectives and staff from the Tangi Humane Society attempted unsuccessfully to hoist the horse on the ground to a standing position. Authorities also tried for two hours to hand feed the horse and get it to drink, but the horse died soon after.
The two remaining horses were seized and removed into the care of the Tangi Humane Society.
Gordon was not on site during the investigation, but was later found and spoke with deputies before his arrest.