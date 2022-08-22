First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week.
However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball.
Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making the jump to Walker. It was just the latest move for a coach who, only a few years ago, seemed more likely to be competing at a Southland Conference track meet than coaching a volleyball team.
That changed after an injury during the summer before Dixon’s freshman year. These days, all of his energy goes into volleyball as the Wildcats prepare for the 2022 season, which begins Aug. 29 when Walker plays at Central Private.
“I’ve always worked with other people and, even in high school, I knew I wanted to do that,” Dixon said. “I never thought it would be coaching and I definitely never thought it would be in volleyball. My love for volleyball grew in college and it just never stopped.”
Dixon was already involved with club volleyball in Livingston Parish before working as an assistant for one season at Denham Springs. When he applied for the head coaching position at Walker, he saw an athletic department that was ready to provide all the support he would need.
The most obvious example of that is the Walker volleyball court, which was recently updated and is now emblazoned with “Lady Cats” on one end line and “Volleyball” on the other. It immediately provides a source of pride for the program.
“You don’t walk around many gyms and see that,” Dixon said. “You’ll see it for basketball, but not volleyball. It makes you feel like this is your court, your home. Its inspiring.”
The program itself has only one playoff appearance in recent years, and Dixon said he has not been familiar with the Walker program before his arrival. Still, he likes the effort he has seen from his team this summer.
The Lady Wildcats recently took part in a high school camp in Hammond featuring many teams from the surrounding area. Last summer, Walker went 2-7, but it was 8-1 this time.
“It was an eye-opener for the team as far as what they can be,” Dixon said. “But it's not about what they can be, it's about what they already are. We beat some good teams and competed with some good teams.”
Once the regular season begins, the Wildcats will be led by recently named captains Kendall Nall and Grace Clark, a pair of outside hitters, and defensive specialist Samantha Smith. Others to watch include middle hitter Kyra Patrick, setter Mya Vidrine and libero Kaydence Dean.
Their goal is clear.
"We’re really striving to get the first playoff win in our school history this season," Dixon said. "I 100% believe we can do that."